BRIEF-Tintri says board approved restructuring, reduction in force plan of a little more than 10 pct of co's global workforce

* Tintri - on September 18, 2017, board approved restructuring, reduction in force plan of a little more than 10 percent of co’s global workforce - SEC filing

* Tintri Inc - ‍company estimates it will incur approximately $1.6 million to $1.8 million of cash expenditures in connection with restructuring​

* Tintri Inc - co expects to substantially complete restructuring in its Q3 of fiscal 2018​

* Tintri Inc - ‍company expects to recognize most of these pre-tax restructuring charges in Q3 of fiscal 2018​

* Tintri Inc - ‍total restructuring expenses are estimated at $0.6 million to $0.7 million, substantially all of which relate to severance costs​