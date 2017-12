Dec 1 (Reuters) - Paypal Holdings Inc:

* TIO NETWORKS PROVIDES UPDATE ON SUSPENSION OF OPERATIONS

* PAYPAL - REVIEW OF TIO‘S NETWORK HAS IDENTIFIED POTENTIAL COMPROMISE OF PERSONALLY IDENTIFIABLE INFORMATION FOR ABOUT 1.6 MILLION CUSTOMERS

* PAYPAL, IN RELATION TO TIO NETWORK INCIDENT, SAYS PAYPAL CUSTOMERS’ DATA “REMAINS SECURE” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: