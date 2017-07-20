FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
20 days ago
BRIEF-Tissue Regenix proposes acquisition of Cellright Technologies
July 20, 2017 / 5:10 PM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Tissue Regenix proposes acquisition of Cellright Technologies

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Tissue Regenix Group Plc:

* Says conditional acquisition of Cellright Technologies for total consideration of up to $30.0 million

* Proposed placing and subscription of new ordinary shares at a price of 10 pence per share to raise approximately £40 million

* Says proceeds from offer will be used to finance initial consideration of $25.9 million (£19.9 million) for acquisition Source text for Eikon: [ID:2.79 billion shillings] Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

