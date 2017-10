Oct 30 (Reuters) - Titagarh Wagons Ltd

* Says ‍entered into MOU with Mermec S.P.A., Italy for setting up JV co

* Says ‍JV co will be incorporated in India with equal stake, i.e. 50 percent each of Titagarh and Mermec​

* JV for development, manufacture of cost effective diagnostic solutions for signalling, safety systems for Indian Railways​