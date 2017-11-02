Nov 2 (Reuters) - Italy’s phone group Telecom Italia says:

* has received notification of Italian cabinet approving “golden power”

* will communicate in compliance with the requirements imposed by the special “golden power”, on annual basis

* group will manifest its “agremeent and commitment”

* will continue to have an open and constructive dialogue with government and sector authorities Earlier on Thursday the Italian cabinet approved a decision taken in October by the government to exercise special powers, dubbed as “golden power”, on Telecom Italia.

