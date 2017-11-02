BRIEF-Titan International reports Q3 adjusted loss of $0.09/shr

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Titan International Inc
* Titan International, Inc. reports third quarter 2017 net sales of $371.0 million, up 21 percent YOY with the third consecutive quarterly increase
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.09
* Q3 loss per share $0.22
* Q3 sales $371 million versus I/B/E/S view $331.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2018 sales up 7 to 12 percent
* Titan International Inc - sees 2018 capital spending in $35 million to $45 million range
* Titan International Inc - believe that gross profit improvement in 2018 will be between 25 percent and 40 percent