Nov 20 (Reuters) - Titan Medical Inc:

* Titan Medical announces upsizing of previously announced marketed offering of units

* Titan Medical Inc - ‍board has approved an increase in minimum offering to cdn$18 million and maximum offering to CDN$23 million

* Titan Medical Inc - ‍pursuant to offering, Titan will issue units at a price of CDN $0.50 per unit​