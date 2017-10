Aug 9 (Reuters) - Titanium Transportation Group Inc

* Titanium Transportation reports record results for Q2 2017

* Qtrly ‍revenue up 9 percent to $32.8 million​

* Qtrly ‍net income per share - basic $0.01​

* Says ‍reiterate EBITDA expectations for next twelve months at $13 million​

* Titanium Transportation Group Inc - increased our post-synergy revenue run rate to $125 million for next twelve months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: