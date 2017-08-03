FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tivo Q2 loss per share $0.04
#Regulatory News
August 3, 2017 / 8:41 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Tivo Q2 loss per share $0.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Tivo Corp:

* Tivo Corporation reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue $208.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $192.7 million

* Tivo Corp - integration efforts on track to achieve $100 million+ cost synergy target

* Qtrly loss per share $0.04

* Tivo Corp - for fiscal year 2017, company tightened its expected revenue range to $810 million to $830 million, raising midpoint of range to $820 million

* Tivo Corp - for full year, company expects GAAP operating loss to be $16 million to $11 million

* Tivo Corp - company now expects 2017 GAAP loss before taxes of $80 million to $70 million

* Tivo Corp - Tivo anticipates it will incur $22 million to $24 million in cash taxes based on its 2017 operating expectations

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.58, revenue view $824.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

