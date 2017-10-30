FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tivoli reports interim revenue of DKK 841.7 mln for Jan 1-Sept 30 2017
October 30, 2017 / 5:41 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Tivoli reports interim revenue of DKK 841.7 mln for Jan 1-Sept 30 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Tivoli A/S

* ‍Supervisory board of Tivoli A/S has at board meeting considered and adopted interim report for period Jan 1 - Sept 30 2017​

* ‍Revenue including Tenants and lessees : DKK 841.7 million compared to DKK 860.4 million for 9 months ended Sept 2017

* ‍Profit after tax DKK 24.2 million compared to DKK 26.1 million last year​ for Jan 1 - Sept 30 2017

* ‍Weather and other external factors may have great impact on Tivoli’s business and thus development in profit for year​

* ‍2017 revenue is still expected to be slightly lower than 2016​ Source text for Eikon: [ID: nCSE7c5X ] Further company coverage:

