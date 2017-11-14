FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TJX Companies Q3 earnings per share $1.00
November 14, 2017 / 1:50 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-TJX Companies Q3 earnings per share $1.00

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - TJX Companies Inc

* TJX Companies Inc - qtrly ‍​ diluted EPS was $1.00

* TJX Companies Inc qtrly net sales increased 6% to $8.8 billion over last year’s 7% increase‍​

* TJX Companies Inc qtrly consolidated comparable store sales were flat compared to last year’s 5% increase

* TJX Companies Inc - Q3 FY18 EPS includes an estimated $.03 negative impact due to the hurricanes during the third quarter‍​

* TJX Companies Inc - maintains high end of full year fiscal 2018 EPS and comparable store sales growth outlook‍​

* TJX Companies Inc - total inventories as of October 28, 2017, were $4.7 billion, compared with $4.4 billion at the end of the third quarter last year‍​

* TJX Companies Inc - continues to expect to repurchase approximately $1.5 to $1.8 billion of TJX stock in fiscal 2018‍​

* TJX Companies Inc - believe that warmer temperatures in the U.S. during the quarter dampened demand for apparel at Marmaxx division ‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.00, revenue view $8.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $3.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

