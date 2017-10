Sept 15 (Reuters) - TK DEVELOPMENT A/S:

* ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR H1 2017/18 WAS DKK 14.0 MILLION AGAINST A LOSS OF DKK 9.3 MILLION IN H1 2016/17​

* ‍TOTAL ASSETS AMOUNTED TO DKK 2,902.0 MILLION AT 31 JULY 2017 AGAINST DKK 2,852.9 MILLION AT 31 JANUARY 2017​

* ‍PROFIT AFTER TAX FOR H1 2017/18 WAS DKK 7.1 MILLION COMPARED WITH A LOSS OF DKK 9.8 MILLION FOR H1 2016/17​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)