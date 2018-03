BRIEF-Tkh Group Increase In Q4 Turnover Of 6.6% To 386.1 Million Euros‍​

March 6 (Reuters) - TKH GROUP NV:

* INCREASE IN Q4 TURNOVER OF 6.6% TO € 386.1 MILLION, ORGANIC INCREASE OF 5.5%‍​

* DECLINE IN Q4 EBITA BEFORE ONE-OFF EXPENSES OF 6.5%‍​

* DECLINE OF 7.0% IN Q4 NET PROFIT BEFORE AMORTIZATION AND ONE-OFF INCOME AND EXPENSES‍​

* PROGRAM FOR FURTHER FOCUS ON CORE ACTIVITIES AND IMPROVEMENT OF RESULT, LEADS TO ONE-OFF EXPENSE OF € 4.6 MILLION IN Q4

* INVESTMENT YEAR 2017 PROVIDES A SOLID BASE FOR REALIZATION OF GROWTH IN PROFIT FROM 2018 ONWARDS

* TKH RAISES ITS MEDIUM-TERM TARGETS: ROS FROM 11-12% TO 12-13% AND ROCE FROM 20-22% TO 21-23%

* Q4 EBITA EUR ‍​38.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 46.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR ‍​88.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 87.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 1.48‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.34 BILLION YEAR AGO

* DIVIDEND PROPOSAL: € 1.20 PER (DEPOSITARY RECEIPT FOR AN) ORDINARY SHARE (2016: € 1.10)

* SOLVENCY ROSE TO 46.9% IN 2017 (2016: 46.7%)

* IN 2018 TELECOM SOLUTIONS: EXPECTS CONTINUED GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS IN OPTICAL FIBRE SYSTEMS IN EUROPE AND CHINA

* IN 2018 TELECOM SOLUTIONS: CAPACITY EXPANSIONS WILL HAVE ONLY A LIMITED EFFECT IN 2018

* TELECOM SOLUTIONS: EXPECT TO SEE FULL IMPACT OF CAPACITY EXPANSIONS FROM 2019 ONWARDS

* TELECOM SOLUTIONS: WE EXPECT CONTINUED GROWTH IN THIS SEGMENT IN 2018

* BUILDING SOLUTIONS: 2018 WILL STILL SEE START-UP COSTS, WE EXPECT COSTS TO NORMALIZE FURTHER

* BUILDING SOLUTIONS: EXPECT AN IMPROVEMENT IN TURNOVER AND RESULT IN THE PARKING SEGMENT IN 2018

* BUILDING SOLUTIONS: RESTRUCTURING IMPLEMENTED IN 2017 WILL ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO AN IMPROVEMENT IN RESULTS IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)