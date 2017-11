Nov 2 (Reuters) - TKH GROUP NV:

* Q3 NET PROFIT BEFORE AMORTIZATION ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS EUR 22.9 ​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 22.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 REVENUE EUR ‍​373.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 328.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 EBITA EUR 36.6‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 35.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* REITERATES ITS FORECAST FOR THE FULL-YEAR 2017‍​

* SEES STRENGTHENING OF FOCUS ON CORE ACTIVITIES AND IMPROVEMENT OF RETURNS RESULTS IN ONE-OFF EXPENSE OF AROUND € 4 - 5 MILLION IN Q4‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2xLZ6N7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)