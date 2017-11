Nov 6 (Reuters) - TKP Corp

* Says it signed business and capital alliance agreement with Otsuka Kagu Ltd on Nov. 6

* Says two entities will mainly cooperate on product supply, customer introduction and conference room related rental business

* Says it will acquire 1.3 million shares (6.7 percent stake) of Otsuka Kagu Ltd for 1.05 billion yen in total, effective Nov. 21

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/hCvW7y

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)