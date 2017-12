Dec 1 (Reuters) - TLA WORLDWIDE PLC:

* APPOINTMENT OF GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ‍APPOINTED MR. RICHARD SHAMSI AS GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER​

* ‍SHAMSI WILL JOIN GROUP'S BOARD AND BECOME GROUP CFO ON 2 JANUARY 2018​