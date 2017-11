Nov 23 (Reuters) - TLG IMMOBILIEN AG:

* EGM APPROVED DOMINATION AGREEMENT CONCLUDED BETWEEN TLG AND WCM AG WITH A VAST MAJORITY OF 99.99%​

* ‍DOMINATION AGREEMENT WILL COME INTO EFFECT AS SOON AS IT IS ENTERED INTO COMMERCIAL REGISTER OF WCM​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)