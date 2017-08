BRIEF-TLG Immobilien H1 ‍rental income up 16.1 pct at EUR 78.5 mln​

Aug 11 (Reuters) - TLG IMMOBILIEN AG:

* INCREASES ITS FFO BY AROUND 21% IN H1/2017 AND REVISES ITS FFO FORECAST UPWARDS

* PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.80 PER SHARE AT THE END OF MAY 2017

* H1 ‍RENTAL INCOME HAS GROWN BY 16.1% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR, REACHING EUR 78.5 M​

* ‍FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS HAVE INCREASED BY 21.4% COMPARED TO FIRST HALF OF 2016, REACHING EUR 46.5 M IN FIRST HALF OF 2017​

‍FFO FORECAST FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR HAS BEEN REVISED UPWARDS TO BETWEEN EUR 90 M AND EUR 92 M​