Feb 2 (Reuters) - TLG IMMOBILIEN AG:

* ADAR CAPITAL PARTNERS SAYS DOES NOT INTEND TO INFLUENCE COMPOSITION OF MANAGEMENT BOARD OF TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

* ADAR CAPITAL PARTNERS SAYS ACCORDING TO THEIR SHARE IN TLG SEEKS TO INFLUENCE COMPOSITION OF SUPERVISORY BOARD