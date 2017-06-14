FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-TLV says Taka Hong Kong Venture enters agreement with Maoming Liutao Zhubao Chuangyi Chanye
June 14, 2017 / 10:58 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-TLV says Taka Hong Kong Venture enters agreement with Maoming Liutao Zhubao Chuangyi Chanye

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Tlv Holdings Ltd:

* Entry into a joint venture agreement

* Taka Hong Kong Venture entered into a joint venture agreement with Maoming Liutao Zhubao Chuangyi Chanye Co., Ltd

* Total amount of Taka HK venture's investment in proposed prc JV shall be RMB9.8 million

* Incorporation of proposed prc JV not expected to have any material impact on earnings per share of group for year ending 31 March 2018

* Proposed prc JV plans to open a chain of retail stores and series of retail counters in Maoming area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

