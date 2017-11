Nov 9 (Reuters) - Tmac Resources Inc:

* Tmac reports operating and financial results for third quarter of 2017

* Tmac Resources Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.13

* Tmac Resources Inc - ‍13,760 ounces of gold were sold in three months ended September 30, 2017 for proceeds of $22.1 million​

* Tmac Resources Inc - ‍expects to sell 50,000 to 60,000 ounces of gold​ in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: