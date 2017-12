Dec 20 (Reuters) - Tmc Life Sciences Bhd:

* SAYS TERMINATION OF AGREEMENTS BETWEEN BB WATERFRONT SDN. WITH THOMSON INTERNATIONAL HEALTH SERVICES PTE AND THOMSON INTERNATIONAL‍​

* SAYS TERMINATION OF AGREEMENTS IN RELATION TO ACQUISITION OF ENTIRE EQUITY INTEREST OF BB WATERFRONT SDN. BHD Source (bit.ly/2BDyO2t) Further company coverage: