BRIEF-TMF Group looks to raise 340 million euros in London IPO
#Financials
October 5, 2017 / 6:20 AM / in 13 days

BRIEF-TMF Group looks to raise 340 million euros in London IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Tmf Group Holding Bv

* TMF Group Plc - intention to float on the London Stock Exchange

* Expects gross primary proceeds of approximately 340 million euros in order to reduce leverage to approximately 2.5 times net debt

* It is expected that company will have a free float of at least 25 pct of issued share capital of company

* Expected that admission will take place in November 2017

* Board currently intends to follow a progressive dividend policy to remunerate shareholder capital

* Intends to pay annual dividends based on a targeted payout ratio of approximately 40 per cent. To 50 per cent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)

