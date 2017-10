BRIEF-TMG takes note of Talpa's announcement to not pursue its offer

Aug 10 (Reuters) - TELEGRAAF MEDIA GROEP NV:

* TMG - TMG TAKES NOTE OF TALPA’S ANNOUNCEMENT TO NOT PURSUE THEIR OFFER

* TELEGRAAF MEDIA GROEP N.V. (“TMG”) HAS TAKEN NOTE OF THE PRESS RELEASE PUBLISHED BY TALPA HOLDING N.V. (“TALPA”) YESTERDAY EVENING‍​

* TALPA HAS ANNOUNCED IT WILL NOT DECLARE THE OFFER ON TMG UNCONDITIONAL (“GESTAND DOEN”) AND WILL DISCONTINUE ITS ATTEMPT TO ACQUIRE TMG AS A WHOLE

* TALPA INDICATED TO HOLD STAKE OF 29.16% IN CO AND TO STAY INVOLVED AS AN ACTIVE MINORITY SHAREHOLDER (ADDS OMITTED WORD “TALPA”)‍​

* TMG IS PLEASED WITH PEACE AND CLARITY THIS BRINGS, WHICH WILL ALLOW THE COMPANY TO FULLY FOCUS ON FUTURE Source text: bit.ly/2vS65H0 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)