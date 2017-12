BRIEF-TMT Investment enters jv to launch blockchain fund ​

Dec 7 (Reuters) - TMT INVESTMENTS Plc:

* ANNOUNCES JOINT VENTURE WITH A NUMBER OF BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRY PARTICIPANTS TO LAUNCH A NEW FUND INVESTING IN BLOCKCHAIN-RELATED OPPORTUNITIES

* SAYS DETAILS OF TMT‘S PARTICIPATION IN THE FUND HAVE NOT BEEN FINALISED, BUT EXPECTS MEMBERS OF THE COMPANY‘S SENIOR TEAM TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE FUND‘S MANAGEMENT COMPANY

* FUNDED IN 2010, TMT INVESTS IN TECHNOLOGY WITH ASSETS OF US$58 MLN. IT IS TRADED ON THE AIM MARKET OF LSE