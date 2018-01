Jan 23 (Reuters) -

* TMUNITY THERAPEUTICS RAISES $100 MILLION IN SERIES A FINANCING TO ADVANCE PORTFOLIO OF NEXT-GENERATION T CELL IMMUNOTHERAPIES TO TRANSFORM THE TREATMENT OF CANCER

* TMUNITY THERAPEUTICS - RAISES $100 MILLION IN SERIES A FINANCING, INVESTORS INCLUDE PING AN VENTURES, GILEAD SCIENCES INC, LILLY ASIA VENTURES​, OTHERS