BRIEF-TMX Group announces consolidated trading statistics for July 2017

Aug 3 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd:

* All TMX Equities Marketplaces July 2017 volume 8.22 billion versus 11.94 billion in June 2017​

* All TMX Equities Marketplaces transactions for July 2017 of 15.5 million versus 20.9 million in June 2017

* All TMX Equities Marketplaces July 2017 daily averages volume 411.0 million versus 542.9 million in June 2017​

* All TMX Equities Marketplaces daily average transactions for July 2017 of 777,040 versus 948,591 in June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: