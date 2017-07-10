BRIEF-TMX Group announces equity financing statistics for June 2017

July 10 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd:

* TMX Group equity financing statistics - June 2017

* Toronto Stock Exchange welcomed 15 new issuers in June 2017, compared with 15 in previous month and nine in June 2016

* Total financings raised in June 2017 for Toronto Stock Exchange decreased 32% from previous month, and were down 39% compared to June 2016

* Total number of financings in June 2017 was 60, compared with 47 previous month and 64 in June 2016 for Toronto Stock Exchange​

* TSX Venture Exchange welcomed eight new issuers in June 2017, compared with six previous month and one in June 2016

* Total financings for TSX Venture Exchange raised in June 2017 increased 93% compared to previous month

* 138 financings in June 2017 for TSX Venture Exchange compared with 131 in previous month and 174 in June 2016