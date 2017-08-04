FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
BRIEF-TMX Group announces equity financing statistics for July 2017
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
Breakingviews
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Bollywood
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 4, 2017 / 7:18 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-TMX Group announces equity financing statistics for July 2017

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd:

* Tmx group equity financing statistics - july 2017

* Tmx group ltd - ‍toronto stock exchange welcomed nine new issuers in july 2017​

* Tmx group ltd - ‍tsx venture exchange welcomed seven new issuers in july 2017​

* Tmx group ltd - ‍total number of financings in july 2017 was 47, compared with 60 previous month and 66 in july 2016 for toronto stock exchange​

* Tmx group ltd - tsx venture exchange total financings raised in july 2017 decreased 24% compared to previous month, were up 45% compared to july 2016

* There were 141 financings in july 2017 for tsx venture exchange compared with 138 in previous month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.