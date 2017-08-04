FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-TMX Group announces equity financing statistics for July 2017
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 4, 2017 / 7:18 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-TMX Group announces equity financing statistics for July 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd:

* Tmx group equity financing statistics - july 2017

* Tmx group ltd - ‍toronto stock exchange welcomed nine new issuers in july 2017​

* Tmx group ltd - ‍tsx venture exchange welcomed seven new issuers in july 2017​

* Tmx group ltd - ‍total number of financings in july 2017 was 47, compared with 60 previous month and 66 in july 2016 for toronto stock exchange​

* Tmx group ltd - tsx venture exchange total financings raised in july 2017 decreased 24% compared to previous month, were up 45% compared to july 2016

* There were 141 financings in july 2017 for tsx venture exchange compared with 138 in previous month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.