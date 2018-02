Jan 31 (Reuters) - Toachi Mining Inc:

* TOACHI MINING SAYS APPOINTS OF ALAIN BUREAU, EFFECTIVE TODAY, AS PRESIDENT AND CEO

* TOACHI MINING - ALAIN BUREAU REPLACING JONATHAN GOODMAN AS CEO

* TOACHI MINING - JONATHAN GOODMAN WILL TRANSITION FROM PRESIDENT AND CEO TO CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

* TOACHI MINING INC - LAURIE CURTIS, CHAIRMAN, CO-FOUNDER, WILL REMAIN ON TOACHI‘S BOARD AS A DIRECTOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: