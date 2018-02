BRIEF-Tobii updates its long-term financial targets

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Tobii Ab:

* TOBII UPDATES ITS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL TARGETS

* SAYS ‍TARGETS EXPRESS COMPANY‘S AMBITION FOR COMING THREE-YEAR PERIOD​

* SAYS ‍TOBII DYNAVOX‘S LONG-TERM FINANCIAL TARGET IS TO INCREASE REVENUE ON AVERAGE BY 10% PER YEAR WITH AN EBIT MARGIN OF 15-20%​

* SAYS ‍TOBII PRO‘S LONG-TERM FINANCIAL TARGET IS TO INCREASE REVENUE ON AVERAGE BY 15-20% PER YEAR, AND TO REACH AN EBIT MARGIN OF 15% BY 2020​

* SAYS ‍FOR TOBII TECH, FINANCIAL TARGET IS TO REACH PROFITABILITY IN 2021​

* SAYS ‍TOBII CONSIDERS COMPANY TO BE FULLY FINANCED TO EXECUTE ON ITS CURRENT BUSINESS PLAN, AND FINANCIAL TARGET FOR GROUP IS TO REACH PROFITABILITY IN 2020​

* SAYS ‍CONDUCTS AN ACTIVE ACQUISITION STRATEGY IN ALL THREE BUSINESS UNITS, AND POTENTIAL ACQUISITIONS MAY REQUIRE SEPARATE FINANCING​