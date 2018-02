Feb 21 (Reuters) - Tobin Properties Ab says:

* Board does not recommend revised public cash offer from Klovern of SEK 22.65 in cash/ordinary share, SEK 108.50 in cash/class A preference share.

* Board does not think cash offer reflects company value from a financial prespective.