Nov 27 (Reuters) - Toho Co Ltd

* Says it plans to fully acquire Singapore-based wholesale food firm Shimaya Trading Pte.Ltd. on Nov. 29 and to fully acquire Malaysia-based wholesale food firm Shimaya Trading Sdn.Bhd. on Nov. 30

* Acquisition price is undisclosed

Source text in Japanese:

