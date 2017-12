Dec 18(Reuters) - Tohto Suisan Co Ltd

* Says it plans to sell a Chiba-based plant for 316 million yen

* Transaction date on March 31, 2018

* Says it plans to dissolve a wholly owned Chiba-based unit Tousui Foods.co.,ltd, and special liquidation of the unit will be completed on June 30, 2018

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/pdLqQH

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)