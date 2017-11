BRIEF-Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings says business and capital alliance with AI firm xenodata lab

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings Inc

* Says co has been offering the service “TT Flash”, which is designed to work as an automated financial analyzer using xenodata lab’s unique AI technique, at Tokai Tokyo Securities since November and co also introduced xenodata lab’s another application software “xenoStory” to Tokai Tokyo Research Institute

* Says co decided to subscribe for partial shares issued by xenodata lab

