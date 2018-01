Jan 8 (Reuters) - Tokmanni Group Oyj:

* TOKMANNI GROUP PROVIDES PRELIMINARY REVENUE INFORMATION

* PRELIM ‍LAST QUARTER REVENUE GREW 4.4 % TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 248.6 MILLION (238.1)​

* ‍ACCORDING TO PRELIMINARY CALCULATIONS FULL YEAR REVENUE GREW 2.7 % TO ABOUT EUR 796.6 MILLION (775.8)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)