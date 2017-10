Oct 3(Reuters) - Seven Seas Holdings Co Ltd

* Says a Tokyo-based investment limited liability partnership is offering a takeover bid for 873,100 shares (or no less than 685,100 shares) of the company’s stock, at the price of 2,088 yen per share

* Says the offering period from Oct. 4 to Nov. 1

* Settlement date is Nov. 9

