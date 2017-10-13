FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tokyu Fudosan holdings to issue unsecured bonds worth 20 bln yen
October 13, 2017 / 3:14 AM / in 8 days

BRIEF-Tokyu Fudosan holdings to issue unsecured bonds worth 20 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Tokyu Fudosan holdings Corp

* Says it will issue 14th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen and 15th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen

* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Says maturity date on Oct. 20, 2022 and Oct. 20, 2032, coupon rate of 0.17 percent per annum and 0.78 percent per annum respectively

* Subscription date on Oct. 13 and payment date on Oct. 20

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/DbSkAx

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

