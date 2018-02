Feb 23(Reuters) - Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp

* Says it will issue the 16th series unsecured corporate bonds and the 17th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen respectively

* Says maturity date on March 1, 2028 and March 1, 2038 respectively, and interest rate of 0.390 percent per annum and 0.980 percent per annum respectively

* Subscription date on Feb. 23 and payment date on March 1

