June 7 (Reuters) - Toll Brothers Inc:

* Toll Brothers, Inc. prices $150 million of senior notes

* Priced tack-on offering of additional $150 million of 4.875 pct senior notes due march 15, 2027 issued by unit Toll Brothers Finance Corp

* Toll Brothers Inc - additional notes to be issued at price of 103.655 pct of principal plus accrued interest from, and including, march 10, 2017 to, but excluding, june 12, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: