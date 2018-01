Jan 18 (Reuters) - Toll Brothers Inc:

* TOLL BROTHERS SAYS SEES A TAX BENEFIT OF BETWEEN APPROXIMATELY $25.0 MILLION AND $30.0 MILLION IN Q1 OF FISCAL YEAR ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2018 - SEC FILING

* TOLL BROTHERS SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE “STRONG DEMAND” ACROSS ITS MAJOR MARKETS AT THIS TIME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: