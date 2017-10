Oct 18 (Reuters) - EURONEXT:

* SIMPLIFIED PURCHASE PUBLIC OFFER ON LE TANNEUR ET CIE SHARES LAUNCHED BY TOLOMEI PARTICIPATIONS WILL OPEN ON OCT 19 AND CLOSE ON NOV 1 INCLUSIVE

* OFFER PRICE OF EUR 2.50 PER LE TANNEUR ET CIE SHARE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)