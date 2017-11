BRIEF-Tom Tailor 9-month net result turns to profit of EUR 7.4 mln​

Nov 9 (Reuters) - TOM TAILOR :

* 9-MONTH TURNOVER ‍FALLING TO EUR 686.2 MILLION (9M 2016: EUR 695.1 MILLION)​

* ‍9-MONTH GROUP EBITDA INCREASED BY 66.6 PERCENT TO EUR 52.8 MILLION​

* 9-MONTH ‍EBIT HAS GROWN SIGNIFICANTLY FROM EUR MINUS 4.0 MILLION IN PRIOR YEAR PERIOD TO EUR 26.1 MILLION​

* 9-MONTH NET RESULT ‍7.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 14.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO​

* ‍FOR REMAINDER OF BUSINESS YEAR, TOM TAILOR GROUP AGAIN CONFIRMS ITS FORECAST AS ADJUSTED IN Q1​