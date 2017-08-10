FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-TomaGold announces strategic investment of $2.5 mln by Iamgold
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 10, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-TomaGold announces strategic investment of $2.5 mln by Iamgold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - TomaGold Corp

* TomaGold announces strategic investment of $2.5 million by Iamgold

* TomaGold Corp - Iamgold agreed to subscribe by way of private placement 27.8 million common shares of TomaGold at a price of $0.09 per common share

* TomaGold Corp - Transaction closing, Iamgold will own about 19.98% of issued and outstanding common shares of TomaGold on a non-diluted basis​

* TomaGold Corp - ‍Proceeds from $2.5 million private placement will be primarily used for exploration on TomaGold’s properties​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.