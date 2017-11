BRIEF-Tomoka Receives A Shareholder Proposal And Director Nominations From Wintergreen Advisers

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co:

* CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA RECEIVES A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL AND DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS FROM WINTERGREEN ADVISERS

* CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA-RECEIVED FROM WINTERGREEN ADVISERS A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL DATED NOV 13, AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO NOMINATE 3 CANDIDATES TO BOARD

* CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA- SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FROM WINTERGREEN REQUESTS BOARD HIRE INDEPENDENT ADVISER TO EVALUATE OPTIONS, INCLUDE SALE/LIQUIDATION OF CO

* CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND CO - ‍BOARD WILL CONSIDER AND RESPOND PUBLICLY TO WINTERGREEN'S PROPOSAL AND DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS