Jan 26 (Reuters) - Tompkins Financial Corp:

* TOMPKINS FINANCIAL CORPORATION REPORTS 2017 EARNINGS AND THE IMPACT OF TAX CUT AND JOBS ACT OF 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.16

* TOMPKINS FINANCIAL - ‍ REMOVING IMPACT OF ONE-TIME CHARGE RELATED TO TAX REFORM FROM Q4 EARNINGS WOULD HAVE RESULTED IN EPS OF $1.15 FOR Q4​

* QTRLY ‍ NET INTEREST INCOME OF $52.0 MILLION, UP 12.1%​

* CHANGE IN TAX LAW CREATED A ONE-TIME, Q4, NON-CASH WRITE-DOWN OF NET DEFERRED TAX ASSETS IN AMOUNT OF $14.9 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: