BRIEF-Tompkins Financial Corporation reports Q2 earnings

July 21 (Reuters) - Tompkins Financial Corp

* Tompkins Financial Corporation reports increased second quarter and record year-to-date earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $1.11

* Tompkins Financial Corp - net interest income of $50.3 million for Q2 of 2017 increased by $5.4 million, or 12.0 pct compared to same period in 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tompkins Financial Corp - for Q2 of 2017, net interest margin improved to 3.45 pct, compared to 3.38 pct in Q1 of 2017, and 3.36 pct in Q2 of 2016