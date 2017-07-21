FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 days ago
BRIEF-Tompkins Financial Corporation reports Q2 earnings
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 21, 2017 / 1:14 PM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-Tompkins Financial Corporation reports Q2 earnings

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Tompkins Financial Corp

* Tompkins Financial Corporation reports increased second quarter and record year-to-date earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $1.11

* Tompkins Financial Corp - net interest income of $50.3 million for Q2 of 2017 increased by $5.4 million, or 12.0 pct compared to same period in 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tompkins Financial Corp - for Q2 of 2017, net interest margin improved to 3.45 pct, compared to 3.38 pct in Q1 of 2017, and 3.36 pct in Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.