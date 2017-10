Oct 20 (Reuters) - TOMTOM NV

* TOMTOM NV - STRIKES ‍PARTNERSHIP WITH LEASEPLAN WHERE LEASEPLAN WILL OFFER LATEST IN CLOUD-BASED FLEET MANAGEMENT TECH

* TOMTOM - ‍LEASEPLAN CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO ACCESS TOMTOM'S ADVANCED CLOUD-BASED FLEET MANAGEMENT AND CONNECTED CAR SOLUTIONS​