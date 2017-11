Nov 2 (Reuters) - TONGAAT HULETT LTD:

* HY ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY R661 MILLION, COMPARED TO R631 MILLION EARNED IN PREVIOUS HALF-YEAR​

* HEPS FOR YEAR ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 573 CENTS PER SHARE (2016: 547 CENTS PER SHARE), WHICH IS AN INCREASE OF 4,8%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)